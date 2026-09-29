Austin Underground Collective presents The Wild Party

Austin Underground Collective will present its debut production, an immersive theatrical experience staging of Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party.

With no stage and no audience - only guests, cocktail tables, and a party happening around them, beside them, and sometimes directly to them - The Wild Party brings the performance to the party.

Set inside a 1920s apartment party thrown by Queenie and Burrs, The Wild Party trades the traditional proscenium for lounge and cocktail table seating scattered throughout the venue. Guests arrive as party goers, not spectators, free to move to the bar, get lost in the world, and witness the drama unfold from inside it.

The experience begins before a single note is sung, with a full pre-show entertainment program setting the tone and continues after the final bow with a post-show cabaret in Pershing Hall's neighboring speakeasy.

The Wild Party marks the company's first production and its first invitation to the city: original theater staged in unconventional spaces, built on strong scores and bold direction creating a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience not typically offered.