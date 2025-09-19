Immediately following the Austin Wine Auction, the Austin Wine & Food Foundation Gala features a four-course dinner with wine service from a team of Austin’s sommeliers. The event includes a smaller, curated selection of 10-15 premium live auction lots and a raffle with prizes.

Proceeds from this event will support the Foundation's philanthropic initiatives, including AWFF programming, the battle against food insecurity in Austin, and the scholarship program for local hospitality professionals advancing their careers through education.