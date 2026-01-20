Austin Wine & Food Foundation presents Big Reds & Bubbles

Big Reds & Bubbles is an elevated sip-and-stroll style tasting event, hosted by the Austin Wine & Food Foundation, that will include more than 100 of the best sparkling and red wines from around the world, alongside bites from Austin restaurants.

The theme of this event this year is "Midnight Masquerade," so guests are encouraged to wear their best Venetian garb, ball gowns, and masks.

The event directly supports the Austin Wine & Food Foundation's philanthropic initiatives, including AWFF programming, the battle against food insecurity in Austin, and their scholarship program for local hospitality professionals advancing their careers through education.