Austin Wine & Food Foundation presents Winemaker Luncheon

Photo courtesy of Austin Wine & Food Foundation/Giant Noise

The Austin Wine & Food Foundation's Winemaker Luncheon includes a multi-course lunch paired with wines provided by the Featured Winemaker. The intimate, four-course, fine-dining experience is an opportunity for a more in-depth conversation with the 2025 Featured Winemaker, Eric Jensen of Booker Vineyard. Guests will get to sample some of the winemaker’s most special offerings and learn more about each wine. There will also be a mini auction and a first look at the final version of the 2025 Auction Catalog.

WHEN

WHERE

Fixe Southern House
500 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://winefoodfoundation.org/events/2025-featured-winemaker-luncheon/

TICKET INFO

$250-$300

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
