Austin Wine & Food Foundation presents Winemaker Luncheon

The Austin Wine & Food Foundation's Winemaker Luncheon includes a multi-course lunch paired with wines provided by the Featured Winemaker. The intimate, four-course, fine-dining experience is an opportunity for a more in-depth conversation with the 2025 Featured Winemaker, Eric Jensen of Booker Vineyard. Guests will get to sample some of the winemaker’s most special offerings and learn more about each wine. There will also be a mini auction and a first look at the final version of the 2025 Auction Catalog.