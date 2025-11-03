Ballet Afrique presents Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite

Ballet Afrique, Austin’s only Black-owned en pointe dance company, presents the 2025 production of Duke Ellington's The Nutcracker Suite. The production reimagines the classic holiday tale through the vibrant lens of Harlem's jazz era.

The 2025 cast features a lineup of leaders and artists from Austin’s Black community, including Jermaine and Jahmaal Dumes, owners of Cajjun Eats, stepping into the roles of the Rat King and the Nutcracker, alongside powerhouse vocalist Tameka Jones as Mother Ginger.