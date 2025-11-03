Quantcast

Ballet Afrique presents Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite

Photo courtesy of Ballet Afrique

Ballet Afrique, Austin’s only Black-owned en pointe dance company, presents the 2025 production of Duke Ellington's The Nutcracker Suite. The production reimagines the classic holiday tale through the vibrant lens of Harlem's jazz era.

The 2025 cast features a lineup of leaders and artists from Austin’s Black community, including Jermaine and Jahmaal Dumes, owners of Cajjun Eats, stepping into the roles of the Rat King and the Nutcracker, alongside powerhouse vocalist Tameka Jones as Mother Ginger.

WHEN

WHERE

The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13031/13032

TICKET INFO

$39-$79

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
