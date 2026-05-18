Ballet Afrique presents Legacy

Legacy is a bold and luminous work that traces the arc of a people; their wounds, their remembrance, and their relentless becoming. Through five movements, Ballet Afrique's professional company weaves together the aesthetic traditions of the African diaspora with the full technical and expressive range of contemporary dance.
Legacy is a bold and luminous work that traces the arc of a people; their wounds, their remembrance, and their relentless becoming. Through five movements, Ballet Afrique's professional company weaves together the aesthetic traditions of the African diaspora with the full technical and expressive range of contemporary dance.
WHEN
WHERE
State Theatre
719 N Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13963/13964
TICKET INFO
$45
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