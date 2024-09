Ballet Austin opens its 2024/25 season with BELLE /A Tale of Beauty & the Beast. The provocative and sensual retelling of the fairytale romance features striking sets and fantastical, Alexander McQueen-inspired costumes to create an other-worldly setting.

Commissioned by Dr. Joaquin Delgado and the 3M Corporation and featuring an original score from composer Graham Reynolds, the story redefines true beauty and the search for love.