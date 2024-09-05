Ballet Austin presents Donde van las Mariposas: A Fable from México

Donde van las Mariposas is the latest work in Ballet Austin’s new series, Fables of the World, which invites youth and families to explore and connect to a myriad of cultures through their tales and fables.

Donde van las Mariposas, translating to “Where the Butterflies Go,” is a fable from México from Mexican-American choreographer Jimmy Orrante. It is based in Mexican culture and will explore environmental and cultural themes related to the migration of monarch butterflies as well as Día de los Muertos traditions. The production is designed to grow young audiences’ understanding of diverse cultures and perspectives while providing an engaging introduction to the performing arts.