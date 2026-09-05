Ballet Austin presents The Seventh Night Sky

In Vietnam, the Double Seventh Festival (Thất Tịch) is celebrated as a day honoring love, inspired by the enduring legend of Ngưu Lang (Altair) and Chức Nữ (Vega).

Separated by the vast Milky Way, the humble Cowherd Ngưu Lang longs to reunite with the celestial Weaver Chức Nữ. Only once each year, on the seventh night of the seventh lunar month, a bridge of magpies spans the heavens, allowing the two to cross the celestial river and meet once again.

The Seventh Night Sky reimagines this beloved Vietnamese tale. A festival celebration brings the community together amid glowing lanterns, colorful costumes, music and dance. As the evening ends, a lonely young man’s dream carries him up into the world of Altair and Vega. His journey offers a meditation on love and hope, reminding us that even across great distances and the passage of time, love has the power to endure.

This special one-hour production by Ballet Austin Two is created for an audience of kids and families.