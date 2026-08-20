Bass Concert Hall presents Ali Wong

Following a banner year that included a Primetime Emmy win and an acclaimed Netflix special, Ali Wong Live marks Wong’s return to the road with a fresh set of material featuring her signature blend of fearless storytelling, sharp humor and cultural commentary.

Wong is an Emmy Award-winning actress, comedian, writer, and producer known for her breakout Netflix stand-up specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and the Emmy-nominated Don Wong. Her fourth special, Single Lady, earned her a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice award, as well as an Emmy and Directors Guild of America Award nomination. Wong recently directed Frankie Quiñones’ stand-up special Damn That’s Crazy for Hulu as well as Sheng Wang’s latest Netflix stand-up special.

In 2019, Wong co-wrote and starred in the romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe, alongside Randall Park. She also executive produced and voiced the lead in the offbeat and zany animated sitcom Tuca and Bertie and directed Sheng Wang's 2022 comedy special Sweet and Juicy. In 2019, Wong released her New York Times bestselling autobiographical book, Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life. The book features heartfelt and hilarious letters addressed to her daughters.