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Bat City Bombshells presents Wild Thangzzz Burlesque Show

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Photo courtesy of Bat City Bombshells

The Bat City Bombshells will present Wild Thangzzz, a night of burlesque where claws come out and the wildest fantasies hit the stage. From sultry to unrestrained, this show celebrates freedom, glamour, and a little bit of mischief.

The performance will feature favorite Bombshells like Sherry Bomb, Folly Parton, Viridian Moon, Roc Gaude, Violet Sky, Marcia Melons, Jack Potts, Katetastrophe, Hibiscus Bloom, Ms. Gorgeous George, Jess Velour, Kitty Pink, and Splitty Kitty. The event will be hosted by Nico De Gallo.

The Bat City Bombshells will present Wild Thangzzz, a night of burlesque where claws come out and the wildest fantasies hit the stage. From sultry to unrestrained, this show celebrates freedom, glamour, and a little bit of mischief.

The performance will feature favorite Bombshells like Sherry Bomb, Folly Parton, Viridian Moon, Roc Gaude, Violet Sky, Marcia Melons, Jack Potts, Katetastrophe, Hibiscus Bloom, Ms. Gorgeous George, Jess Velour, Kitty Pink, and Splitty Kitty. The event will be hosted by Nico De Gallo.

WHEN

WHERE

Kick Butt Coffee
5775 Airport Blvd Suite 725, Austin, TX 78752, USA
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/wild-thangzzz-burlesque-show

TICKET INFO

$25-$90

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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