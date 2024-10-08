Quantcast

Beards of Instagram presents Waiting for Godot

Photo courtesy of Beard of Instagram

Beards of Instagram will present Waiting for Godot, one of the most influential English language plays of the 20th century.

The cast will feature some of the most prominent names in the Austin theater/improv scene: Jeremy Sweetlamb as Estragon, Michael Joplin as Vladimir, Mike D’Alonzo as Pozzo, Kareem Badr as Lucky, and Clark Schutt.

WHEN

WHERE

Hyde Park Theatre
511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://www.ticketweb.com/venue/hyde-park-theatre-austin-tx/478775

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
