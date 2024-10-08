Beards of Instagram presents Waiting for Godot

Beards of Instagram will present Waiting for Godot, one of the most influential English language plays of the 20th century.
The cast will feature some of the most prominent names in the Austin theater/improv scene: Jeremy Sweetlamb as Estragon, Michael Joplin as Vladimir, Mike D’Alonzo as Pozzo, Kareem Badr as Lucky, and Clark Schutt.
