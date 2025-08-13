Quantcast

Beat 4 Beat presents 10 Year Anniversary Party

eventdetail
Photo by Ima Leupp

Beat 4 Beat's 10 Year Anniversary Party will be an evening of live music as they celebrate 10 years of providing free after-school music education to youth across Central Texas. Guests can enjoy performances by Nakia, Deer Fellow, and DJ Marc Fort, plus food, drinks, games, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Meanwhile Brewing
3901 Promontory Point Dr, Austin, TX 78744, USA
https://app.betterunite.com/beat4beat-beat4beat10thanniversary

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
