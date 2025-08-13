Beat 4 Beat presents 10 Year Anniversary Party

Beat 4 Beat's 10 Year Anniversary Party will be an evening of live music as they celebrate 10 years of providing free after-school music education to youth across Central Texas. Guests can enjoy performances by Nakia, Deer Fellow, and DJ Marc Fort, plus food, drinks, games, and more.
