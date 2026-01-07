Becky Robinson: The Beasts in Me Tour

Originally from Portland, Oregon, Becky Robinson is an LGBTQ+ LA-based comedian, writer, actor and voice-over star. She is also known as the “Entitled Housewife,” the outspoken viral golf character Robinson created to help spread laughter during the pandemic. Her character antics and viral videos have racked up millions of views and fans across social media.
Originally from Portland, Oregon, Becky Robinson is an LGBTQ+ LA-based comedian, writer, actor and voice-over star. She is also known as the “Entitled Housewife,” the outspoken viral golf character Robinson created to help spread laughter during the pandemic. Her character antics and viral videos have racked up millions of views and fans across social media.
