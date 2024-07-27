Beerthoven and Inversion Coda present Letters to Faith

With Letters to Faith, Inversion Coda will bring musical life to letters composed or sent to individual members of Inversion’s age 50+ volunteer chorus. Centered around composer Adrienne Inglis’ beautiful, sometimes funny, original work by the same name, Letters to Faith will remind the audience of their friends and family, our shared history, and our hope for future generations. The concert will include music from Inversion composers Evan Blaché, Benjamin Dia, Marjorie Halloran, and Inversion Artistic Director Trevor F. Shaw, plus a few audience singalongs.