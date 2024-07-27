Quantcast

Beerthoven and Inversion Coda present Letters to Faith

Photo courtesy of Beerthoven Concert Series

With Letters to Faith, Inversion Coda will bring musical life to letters composed or sent to individual members of Inversion’s age 50+ volunteer chorus. Centered around composer Adrienne Inglis’ beautiful, sometimes funny, original work by the same name, Letters to Faith will remind the audience of their friends and family, our shared history, and our hope for future generations. The concert will include music from Inversion composers Evan Blaché, Benjamin Dia, Marjorie Halloran, and Inversion Artistic Director Trevor F. Shaw, plus a few audience singalongs.

WHEN

WHERE

Saengerrunde Hall
1607 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/letters-to-faith-tickets-951237947307?aff=oddtdtcreator&mc_cid=5e09d7ffd3&mc_eid=ba6e76dd74

TICKET INFO

$5-$18

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
