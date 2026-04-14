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Beerthoven presents Origin Stories

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Photo courtesy of Duo-B

Cellist and violinist Philip and Hirono Borter of Duo-B are coming back to Beerthoven. Origin Stories traces the development of various classic genres from Polish mazurkas through Brazilian choro, all the way to works by Villa-Lobos and Duo-B's own original compositions. The program also reimagines the music of J.S. Bach in a modern context, reflecting on how foundational ideas continue to inspire new generations of composers and performers.

There will be warm pastries, cold beer, and hand-foraged gins provided by Easy Tiger, Lazarus Brewing, and Wild Gins, as well as wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Kids are welcome.

Cellist and violinist Philip and Hirono Borter of Duo-B are coming back to Beerthoven. Origin Stories traces the development of various classic genres from Polish mazurkas through Brazilian choro, all the way to works by Villa-Lobos and Duo-B's own original compositions. The program also reimagines the music of J.S. Bach in a modern context, reflecting on how foundational ideas continue to inspire new generations of composers and performers.

There will be warm pastries, cold beer, and hand-foraged gins provided by Easy Tiger, Lazarus Brewing, and Wild Gins, as well as wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Kids are welcome.

WHEN

WHERE

Esquina Tango
209 Pedernales St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/origin-stories-at-esquina-tango-tickets-1986254143612?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$10-$30

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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