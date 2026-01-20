Beerthoven presents Pipe Dreams

Beerthoven is teaming up with the Austin Chapter of the American Guild of Organists for Pipe Dreams, an organ concert featuring a digital organ brought in for one night only. They will be going for baroque with preludes, fugues, cantatas, and other selected works by Bach, Handel, and more from the 17th and 18th centuries, featuring organist Chris Oelkers, baroque trumpeter Adam Gordon, bass vocalist Robert LeBas, and soprano Adrienne Pedrotti Bingamon. The concert will feature masterpieces for solo organ as well as various trumpet and voice combinations.