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Behind The Scream: A Live Conversation with David Arquette and 30th anniversary screening of Scream

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Photo courtesy of Behind the Scream

Actor David Arquette will go “Behind the Scream” in a live conversation featuring a special 30th anniversary screening of the iconic horror film, Scream.

Following the screening will be an in-depth moderated interview and Q&A with Arquette, who played Dewey Riley in the franchise. He will share insights, anecdotes, and the impact Scream has had on his career and the horror industry.

Fans will also have the opportunity to have their questions answered.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available, offering the best seats in the house and an exclusive post-show photo-op with David Arquette.

Actor David Arquette will go “Behind the Scream” in a live conversation featuring a special 30th anniversary screening of the iconic horror film, Scream.

Following the screening will be an in-depth moderated interview and Q&A with Arquette, who played Dewey Riley in the franchise. He will share insights, anecdotes, and the impact Scream has had on his career and the horror industry.

Fans will also have the opportunity to have their questions answered.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available, offering the best seats in the house and an exclusive post-show photo-op with David Arquette.

WHEN

WHERE

Bass Concert Hall
2350 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://texasperformingarts.org/event/behind-the-scream-david-arquette-2026-bass-concert-hall-austin-texas/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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