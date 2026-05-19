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Beyond August Productions presents Much Ado About Murder

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Photo courtesy of Beyond August Productions

Beyond August Productions presents a fully staged reading of Much Ado About Murder, a fast-paced one-act comedy by Robert Mattson. In this backstage comedy, William Shakespeare himself scrambles to stage his latest work as actors fail, disguises multiply, and delightful chaos ensues.

The production is told in accessible, modern language and is presented as a fully staged reading. The play will include 10 actors complete with costumes, props and staging. Actors will bring show to life with scripts in hand.

Beyond August Productions presents a fully staged reading of Much Ado About Murder, a fast-paced one-act comedy by Robert Mattson. In this backstage comedy, William Shakespeare himself scrambles to stage his latest work as actors fail, disguises multiply, and delightful chaos ensues.

The production is told in accessible, modern language and is presented as a fully staged reading. The play will include 10 actors complete with costumes, props and staging. Actors will bring show to life with scripts in hand.

WHEN

WHERE

The Rosette
3908 Avenue B Suite 116, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://beyondaugustproductions.org

TICKET INFO

$18
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