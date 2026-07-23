Black Rose Theater ATX presents And She Was Loved

Black Rose Theater ATX will launch its inaugural season with the world premiere of And She Was Loved, a new one-act play from acclaimed poet, playwright and theater artist Zell Miller III, who also serves as Austin's inaugural Poet Laureate.

Inspired by the loss of his mother, Vernell Miller, and his longtime mentor, theater icon Laurie Carlos, And She Was Loved is a deeply personal journey through grief, memory, and emotional abuse that ultimately transforms into a testament of resilience, healing, and the enduring power of love.

Blending the mythology of Peter Pan with hip-hop theater, jazz aesthetics, movement, and gesture language, the new work explores the bitter, the sweet, the love that remains after loss - and the hope that never leaves us.

The performance mentions suicide, self-harm, and parental abuse.