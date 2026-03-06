Blanton Museum of Art presents "American Modernism from the Charles Butt Collection: From Edward Hopper to Alma Thomas" opening day

"American Modernism from the Charles Butt Collection: From Edward Hopper to Alma Thomas" is the first exhibition dedicated to the remarkable collection of businessman, philanthropist, and Texas native Charles Butt. It features more than 80 rarely seen paintings and works on paper, the exhibition brings together icons of American modern art - including Edward Hopper, Georgia O’Keeffe, Jacob Lawrence, Joan Mitchell, Ellsworth Kelly, and Alma Thomas - spanning the late 19th century through the 1970s. Organized into seven thematic sections, from urban life and intimate perspectives to abstraction and the American landscape, the exhibition offers a sweeping look at the evolution of American modernism.

It will remain on display through August 2.