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Blanton Museum of Art presents "Haas Brothers: Uncanny Valley" opening day

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Blanton Museum of Art

Collaborators and twin brothers Nikolai and Simon Haas (b. 1984) are known for fantastical sculptures that fuse art, design, and technology. "Uncanny Valley," their first mid-career survey, presents selections from major bodies of work the artists have created over the past 15 years. Their colorful biomorphic artworks resemble creatures and plants from another world - intricately crafted in rich materials such as porcelain, bronze, wool, glass beads, fur, and more.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 17, 2027

Collaborators and twin brothers Nikolai and Simon Haas (b. 1984) are known for fantastical sculptures that fuse art, design, and technology. "Uncanny Valley," their first mid-career survey, presents selections from major bodies of work the artists have created over the past 15 years. Their colorful biomorphic artworks resemble creatures and plants from another world - intricately crafted in rich materials such as porcelain, bronze, wool, glass beads, fur, and more.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 17, 2027

WHEN

WHERE

Blanton Museum of Art
200 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/167560/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$15

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