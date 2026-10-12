Blanton Museum of Art presents "Haas Brothers: Uncanny Valley" opening day

Collaborators and twin brothers Nikolai and Simon Haas (b. 1984) are known for fantastical sculptures that fuse art, design, and technology. "Uncanny Valley," their first mid-career survey, presents selections from major bodies of work the artists have created over the past 15 years. Their colorful biomorphic artworks resemble creatures and plants from another world - intricately crafted in rich materials such as porcelain, bronze, wool, glass beads, fur, and more.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 17, 2027