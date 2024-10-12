Blanton Museum of Art presents "In Creative Harmony: Three Artistic Partnerships" opening day

No artist creates in isolation. Shared visual languages, techniques, and concerns shape artistic innovation. "In Creative Harmony" explores the ways in which artists inspire each other by highlighting the relationships between three pairs of artists: inter-generational Mexican printmakers José Guadalupe Posada and Artemio Rodríguez; friends and innovators in abstract painting and sculpture Arshile Gorky and Isamu Noguchi; and Nora Naranjo Morse and her daughter Eliza Naranjo Morse, who will be creating new work together for the first time.

The three-part exhibition - each partnership organized by a different Blanton curator - reveals the diversity of connections and contexts that drive creativity.

The exhibition will remain on display through July 20.

---

Image info: Details of Isamu Noguchi, Trinity (Triple); Arshile Gorky, Dialogue of the Edge; José Guadalupe Posada, Calavera Oaxaqueña [Calavera from Oaxaca]; and Artemio Rodríguez, Mickey muerto 3 [Dead Mickey 3]; Nora Naranjo Morse, Moon Orchids; Eliza Naranjo Morse, Hurt; full information and images in slideshow.