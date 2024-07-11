Blanton Museum of Art presents "Long Live Surrealism! 1924-Today" opening day

The international Surrealist movement emphasized dreams, chance, and the unconscious. 100 years after Surrealism’s inception, explore its revolutionary contributions to art across mediums, geography, and time. "Long Live Surrealism! 1924–Today" includes famed Surrealists such as Hans Bellmer, Leonora Carrington, Max Ernst, Wifredo Lam, and Man Ray, alongside artists inspired by its innovations. The exhibition expands the understanding of one of the 20th century’s most enduring ideas - and its continued relevance today.

The exhibit will be on display through January 12, 2025.