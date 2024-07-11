Quantcast

Blanton Museum of Art presents "Long Live Surrealism! 1924-Today" opening day

Photo courtesy of Blanton Museum of Art

The international Surrealist movement emphasized dreams, chance, and the unconscious. 100 years after Surrealism’s inception, explore its revolutionary contributions to art across mediums, geography, and time. "Long Live Surrealism! 1924–Today" includes famed Surrealists such as Hans Bellmer, Leonora Carrington, Max Ernst, Wifredo Lam, and Man Ray, alongside artists inspired by its innovations. The exhibition expands the understanding of one of the 20th century’s most enduring ideas - and its continued relevance today.

The exhibit will be on display through January 12, 2025.

WHEN

WHERE

Blanton Museum of Art
200 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://blantonmuseum.org/rotation/long-live-surrealism/

TICKET INFO

$8-$15; free for members and children under 5

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
