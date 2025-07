Showcasing almost 60 works, "Spirit & Splendor: El Greco, Velázquez, and the Hispanic Baroque" includes masterpieces by renowned artists like El Greco and Diego Velázquez, as well as works by José de Páez and Melchor Pérez Holguín, painters who reinterpreted the Baroque aesthetic in the Spanish Viceroyalties of New Spain (present-day Mexico) and Peru.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 1, 2026.