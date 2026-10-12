Quantcast

Blanton Museum of Art presents "The European Avant-Garde: From Impressionism to Cubism" opening day

eventdetail
Blanton Museum of Art

Featuring works by Camille Pissarro, Claude Monet, Henri Fantin-Latour, Paul Gauguin, Wassily Kandinsky, Pablo Picasso, and others, "The European Avant-Garde: From Impressionism to Cubism" is a special presentation of 14 works from the celebrated collection of Julian and Josie Robertson.

The installation brings major examples of the European avant-garde to the Blanton and highlights artists who shaped key art movements between the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 5, 2029.

Featuring works by Camille Pissarro, Claude Monet, Henri Fantin-Latour, Paul Gauguin, Wassily Kandinsky, Pablo Picasso, and others, "The European Avant-Garde: From Impressionism to Cubism" is a special presentation of 14 works from the celebrated collection of Julian and Josie Robertson.

The installation brings major examples of the European avant-garde to the Blanton and highlights artists who shaped key art movements between the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 5, 2029.

WHEN

WHERE

Blanton Museum of Art
200 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/167571/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$15

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.