Blanton Museum of Art presents "The European Avant-Garde: From Impressionism to Cubism" opening day

Featuring works by Camille Pissarro, Claude Monet, Henri Fantin-Latour, Paul Gauguin, Wassily Kandinsky, Pablo Picasso, and others, "The European Avant-Garde: From Impressionism to Cubism" is a special presentation of 14 works from the celebrated collection of Julian and Josie Robertson.

The installation brings major examples of the European avant-garde to the Blanton and highlights artists who shaped key art movements between the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 5, 2029.