Blood Over Texas presents Horror For The Holidays Expo

Austin’s biggest and longest running horror-themed shopping market has grown into Austin’s only horror convention. The event will feature Christmas shopping with over 100 vendors specializing in dark, horror, and gothic merchandise (clothes, art, oddities, curiosities, gifts, collectibles, and more).

Attendees will also get a chance to meet special guests like Henry Thomas (E.T., The Haunting of Hill House), Dee Wallace (E.T., Cujo), Ken Foree (Dawn Of The Dead, From Beyond), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, From Beyond), Miko Hughes (Pet Semetary, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare), and Patty Mullen (Frankenhooker, Doom Asylum).