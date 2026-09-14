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Blue Genie Art Bazaar presents 26th Annual Holiday Market

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Photo by Annie Winsett

Shoppers at the The Blue Genie Art Bazaar can browse thousands of handmade items, from jewelry and artwork to home goods and gifts, created by more than 200 regional artists. This family-friendly event offers a shopping experience that supports the local arts community.

Shoppers at the The Blue Genie Art Bazaar can browse thousands of handmade items, from jewelry and artwork to home goods and gifts, created by more than 200 regional artists. This family-friendly event offers a shopping experience that supports the local arts community.

WHEN

WHERE

Blue Genie Art Bazaar
6100 Airport Blvd Ste C, Austin, TX 78752, USA
http://bluegenieartbazaar.com

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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