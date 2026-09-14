Blue Genie Art Bazaar presents 26th Annual Holiday Market
eventdetail
Photo by Annie Winsett
Shoppers at the The Blue Genie Art Bazaar can browse thousands of handmade items, from jewelry and artwork to home goods and gifts, created by more than 200 regional artists. This family-friendly event offers a shopping experience that supports the local arts community.
Shoppers at the The Blue Genie Art Bazaar can browse thousands of handmade items, from jewelry and artwork to home goods and gifts, created by more than 200 regional artists. This family-friendly event offers a shopping experience that supports the local arts community.
WHEN
WHERE
Blue Genie Art Bazaar
6100 Airport Blvd Ste C, Austin, TX 78752, USA
http://bluegenieartbazaar.com
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.