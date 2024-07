A Prayer for Peace, Blue Lapis Light's latest large scale public work, features aerialists soaring off buildings, live musicians, and dancers bringing Sally Jacques' transcendent work to life at 5508 Parkcrest Drive.

A Prayer for Peace is a poem in movement: a site-specific aerial dance work dedicated to joining the global community and those working for peace. As the world lives in the shadow of chaos, this performance offers an experience of beauty, transcendence, and compassion.