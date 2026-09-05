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Blue Lapis Light presents Carried By The Winds

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Photo courtesy of Earl McGehee

Inspired by the chaos of our times, Carried by the Winds is an aerial dance poem that honors the vastness of loss and the fragile beauty of what remains. Suspended between earth and sky, the dancers rise and fall as if carried by unseen currents, moving toward the light with grace, surrender, and quiet resolve. Their bodies become fleeting memories, whispered prayers, and echoes of lives forever changed. In the space between ascent and descent, the work dwells in the mystery of the unknown, inviting viewers to witness grief, impermanence, and the enduring possibility of transformation.

Inspired by the chaos of our times, Carried by the Winds is an aerial dance poem that honors the vastness of loss and the fragile beauty of what remains. Suspended between earth and sky, the dancers rise and fall as if carried by unseen currents, moving toward the light with grace, surrender, and quiet resolve. Their bodies become fleeting memories, whispered prayers, and echoes of lives forever changed. In the space between ascent and descent, the work dwells in the mystery of the unknown, inviting viewers to witness grief, impermanence, and the enduring possibility of transformation.

WHEN

WHERE

One Texas Center
505 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.bluelapislight.org/carried-by-the-winds

TICKET INFO

$25-$55

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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