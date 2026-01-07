Bob Schneider & The Moonlight Orchestra in concert

Bob Schneider has been a recording artist for 25 years, putting out his first record (Party Till You’re Dead) in 1991 as frontman for Joe Rockhead, a funk-rock combo in the vein of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. That band was followed by his best-known group, Ugly Americans, which toured with the Dave Matthews Band and Big Head Todd and the Monsters. Ugly Americans was a kind of alt-rock supergroup, with former members of Cracker, Poi Dog Pondering and Mojo Nixon’s band.
Schneider has released over 20 albums in his career, most recently The Human Torch in 2023.
Bob Schneider has been a recording artist for 25 years, putting out his first record (Party Till You’re Dead) in 1991 as frontman for Joe Rockhead, a funk-rock combo in the vein of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. That band was followed by his best-known group, Ugly Americans, which toured with the Dave Matthews Band and Big Head Todd and the Monsters. Ugly Americans was a kind of alt-rock supergroup, with former members of Cracker, Poi Dog Pondering and Mojo Nixon’s band.
Schneider has released over 20 albums in his career, most recently The Human Torch in 2023.