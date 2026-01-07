Bob Schneider & The Moonlight Orchestra in concert

Bob Schneider has been a recording artist for 25 years, putting out his first record (Party Till You’re Dead) in 1991 as frontman for Joe Rockhead, a funk-rock combo in the vein of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. That band was followed by his best-known group, Ugly Americans, which toured with the Dave Matthews Band and Big Head Todd and the Monsters. Ugly Americans was a kind of alt-rock supergroup, with former members of Cracker, Poi Dog Pondering and Mojo Nixon’s band.

Schneider has released over 20 albums in his career, most recently The Human Torch in 2023.