Bodies Race Company preseents Spooky Sprint

Bodies Race Company

The annual Spooky Sprint 5k/10k & Half Marathon is a fun, Halloween-themed event. Participants will receive a designer shirt & custom medal, chip-timing with live results and awards, free photos, and treats waiting at the finish line.

WHEN

WHERE

Cox Elementary School
1001 Brushy Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX 78613, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/119026/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$25.98
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
