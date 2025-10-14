Bodies Race Company preseents Spooky Sprint

The annual Spooky Sprint 5k/10k & Half Marathon is a fun, Halloween-themed event. Participants will receive a designer shirt & custom medal, chip-timing with live results and awards, free photos, and treats waiting at the finish line.
The annual Spooky Sprint 5k/10k & Half Marathon is a fun, Halloween-themed event. Participants will receive a designer shirt & custom medal, chip-timing with live results and awards, free photos, and treats waiting at the finish line.
WHEN
WHERE
Cox Elementary School
1001 Brushy Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX 78613, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/119026/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
$25.98
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.