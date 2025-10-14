Bodies Race Company preseents Spooky Sprint

The annual Spooky Sprint 5k/10k & Half Marathon is a fun, Halloween-themed event. Participants will receive a designer shirt & custom medal, chip-timing with live results and awards, free photos, and treats waiting at the finish line.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.