Bodies Race Company presents Candy Cane Course

Bodies Race Company will present Candy Cane Course. Participants will receive a designer shirt and custom medal, chip-timing with live results and awards. There will also be free photos, delicious treats, and plenty of fun.
Bodies Race Company will present Candy Cane Course. Participants will receive a designer shirt and custom medal, chip-timing with live results and awards. There will also be free photos, delicious treats, and plenty of fun.
WHEN
WHERE
Southeast Metropolitan Park
4511 E Hwy 71, Del Valle, TX 78617, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/162282/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
$30.98
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