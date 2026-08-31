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Bodies Race Company presents Turkey Trails

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Photo courtesy of Bodies Race Company

Bodies Race Company presents Turkey Trails, a family-friendly run that welcome every pace and fitness level. The race gives participants a chance to challenge themselves, enjoy creative swags, and be part of a community.

5k, 10k, and half marathon registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal. 1 Mile registration is untimed and includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal. The kid's dash is an untimed dash for kids ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and a specifically crafted medal for the kids' dash event.

Bodies Race Company presents Turkey Trails, a family-friendly run that welcome every pace and fitness level. The race gives participants a chance to challenge themselves, enjoy creative swags, and be part of a community.

5k, 10k, and half marathon registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal. 1 Mile registration is untimed and includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal. The kid's dash is an untimed dash for kids ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and a specifically crafted medal for the kids' dash event.

WHEN

WHERE

Pfennig Park
1201 W Pfennig Ln, Pflugerville, TX 78660, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/157227/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$17

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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