Bolm Arts presents "Behind the Mask" opening reception

Bolm Arts Gallery will present the opening reception of "Behind the Mask," featuring sculpture, painting, and an immersive installation by collective members, alongside a growing community mask wall made by neighbors, students, and artists of all levels.

Curated by Zac the Maker, Ash Oreline Carter, and Nicole Josephine Kline, the show explores the faces we wear, the selves we hide, and the permission a mask gives us to step outside ourselves.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 31.