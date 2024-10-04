Bolm Arts presents Michelle Rahbar: "The World Doesn't End" opening reception

In her solo show, “The World Doesn’t End,” painter Michelle Rahbar will exhibit a new body of work that traces the paths of ghosts and ethereal figures through West Texas landscapes.

The figures in the paintings are in a place of transformation, two headed beasts splitting and becoming both body and spirit, navigating landscapes she creates that exist outside of linear time. They’re meditations on the world within and the push and pull of the universe without. Exploring how memories double the space of your existence.

The paintings are otherworldly, individually expressive using layers of paint and scavenged materials while speaking to one another through color, texture and visual vocabulary. Each piece adds to the other’s story and allows the viewer to get lost beneath the surface and immerse themselves in the transformations.

The work focuses on how loss reshapes you, how we reframe the idea of home throughout our lives and how past trauma can be cultivated into strength and beauty. Our identities shift throughout our lifetimes, but the ghost still lingers.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 2.