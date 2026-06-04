Bolm Arts presents Negative Space: "Time" opening reception

East Austin's Bolm Arts will present "Time," the debut group exhibition from Negative Space, a local photography collective that has made Bolm Studios its home.

The show brings together five Austin photographers for an exhibition that is equal parts intimate and expansive. The concept is deceptively simple: every photograph is a negotiation with time. For Negative Space, that idea becomes the entire subject.

The five artists in "Time" - Derrick Wansom, Robin John Winter, Karen Stone, Angel De Jesus Huerta, and Marie Ketring - each arrive at it from a completely different direction. There are Polaroids and darkroom prints alongside digital work. There are images of a West Texas landscape caught in 2019 and left untouched since, a family home in rural Texas frozen by grief, and photographs that examine Texas' disappearing water supply.

Together, the work asks visitors to bring their own relationship to time into the gallery and see what happens. Also featured is Keep Looking Publishing, the Austin imprint of Angela Mathews and Chris Barias, a project that sits at the crossroads of photography, fashion, and print culture.

The exhibition will remain on display through July 17.