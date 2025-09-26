Quantcast

Bolm Arts presents Nicole Josephine Kline: "The Wicked Witch of the East" opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Nicole Josephine Kline

Bolm Arts will present the solo art exhibition, "The Wicked Witch of the East," featuring the work of local Austin artist and psychotherapist Nicole Josephine Kline. The opening night will be an evening of strange art, provocative poetry, live performances, and rich conversation.

Kline, marketing co-chair and member of the local non-profit Bolm Arts Collective in East Austin, presents a collection of abstract paintings and sculptures that embody the dark feminine archetype. Her work reflects themes of empowerment and resilience, encouraging viewers to reexamine the narratives surrounding those who challenge societal norms.

The exhibition will remain on display on select days through October 31.

Bolm Arts will present the solo art exhibition, "The Wicked Witch of the East," featuring the work of local Austin artist and psychotherapist Nicole Josephine Kline. The opening night will be an evening of strange art, provocative poetry, live performances, and rich conversation.

Kline, marketing co-chair and member of the local non-profit Bolm Arts Collective in East Austin, presents a collection of abstract paintings and sculptures that embody the dark feminine archetype. Her work reflects themes of empowerment and resilience, encouraging viewers to reexamine the narratives surrounding those who challenge societal norms.

The exhibition will remain on display on select days through October 31.

WHEN

WHERE

Bolm Arts
5305 Bolm Rd Bay 9, Austin, TX 78721, USA
https://www.bolmarts.org/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.