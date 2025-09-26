Bolm Arts presents Nicole Josephine Kline: "The Wicked Witch of the East" opening reception

Bolm Arts will present the solo art exhibition, "The Wicked Witch of the East," featuring the work of local Austin artist and psychotherapist Nicole Josephine Kline. The opening night will be an evening of strange art, provocative poetry, live performances, and rich conversation.

Kline, marketing co-chair and member of the local non-profit Bolm Arts Collective in East Austin, presents a collection of abstract paintings and sculptures that embody the dark feminine archetype. Her work reflects themes of empowerment and resilience, encouraging viewers to reexamine the narratives surrounding those who challenge societal norms.

The exhibition will remain on display on select days through October 31.