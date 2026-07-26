Bolm Arts presents "Sapphic Summer" opening reception

"Sapphic Summer," curated by Sydney Dettmar, is a group exhibition inspired by Sappho of Lesbos, the Ancient Greek poet whose verses on love and desire between women inspired the word sapphic itself.

The exhibition celebrates a long and vibrant tradition of sapphic artistic expression, exploring themes of intimacy, identity, longing, joy, and community. As Austin celebrates Pride throughout the month of August, Bolm Arts will shine a spotlight on 20+ local sapphic artists whose work continues a tradition of unapologetically queer self-expression.

Through a wide variety of mediums and a multitude of perspectives, these artists create work driven by the same timeless muse that moved Sappho herself: being really into women and needing to make art about it.

"Sapphic Summer" will be on view through September 5.