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Bolm Arts presents "Sapphic Summer" opening reception

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Kaidan Burns (KRBYOURCREATION)

"Sapphic Summer," curated by Sydney Dettmar, is a group exhibition inspired by Sappho of Lesbos, the Ancient Greek poet whose verses on love and desire between women inspired the word sapphic itself.

The exhibition celebrates a long and vibrant tradition of sapphic artistic expression, exploring themes of intimacy, identity, longing, joy, and community. As Austin celebrates Pride throughout the month of August, Bolm Arts will shine a spotlight on 20+ local sapphic artists whose work continues a tradition of unapologetically queer self-expression.

Through a wide variety of mediums and a multitude of perspectives, these artists create work driven by the same timeless muse that moved Sappho herself: being really into women and needing to make art about it.

"Sapphic Summer" will be on view through September 5.

"Sapphic Summer," curated by Sydney Dettmar, is a group exhibition inspired by Sappho of Lesbos, the Ancient Greek poet whose verses on love and desire between women inspired the word sapphic itself.

The exhibition celebrates a long and vibrant tradition of sapphic artistic expression, exploring themes of intimacy, identity, longing, joy, and community. As Austin celebrates Pride throughout the month of August, Bolm Arts will shine a spotlight on 20+ local sapphic artists whose work continues a tradition of unapologetically queer self-expression.

Through a wide variety of mediums and a multitude of perspectives, these artists create work driven by the same timeless muse that moved Sappho herself: being really into women and needing to make art about it.

"Sapphic Summer" will be on view through September 5.

WHEN

WHERE

Bolm Arts
5305 Bolm Rd Bay 9, Austin, TX 78721, USA
https://www.bolmarts.org/featured-exhibition

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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