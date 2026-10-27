Bolm Arts presents "The Barrio Fútbol Project" opening reception

Bolm Arts presents "The Barrio Fútbol Project," a multidisciplinary exhibition and community project exploring fútbol as a point of connection between art, culture, identity, and place.

The exhibition brings together work by local artists responding to the cultural and communal dimensions of the game. The exhibition anchors a larger series of events taking place throughout East Austin in collaboration with Barrio Club de Fútbol, Praxis Coffee Roasters, and Lustre Pearl East.

Participating artists include F.art, Isaiah Castillo, Juan Garcia, Lila Hudgins, Alie Jackson, Ryan Kutnick, Raquel Natalicchio, Hada Perez, Annie Purpura, Iván M. Reyes, Oscar A. Rivera, STNLOW, and Zamorai whose works explore the intersections of community, identity, culture, and sport.

The exhibition will remain on display through December 4.