Boner Bizarre: Lord of the Cock Rings

Boner Bizarre is an XXXtreme erotic variety show featuring filthy performance art, pole dancing, neo-burlesque, aerials, contortion, sideshow, fire breathing, rope bondage, fetish play, comedy, drama, and all things perverse, grotesque, and socially unacceptable.

Boner Bizarre is an XXXtreme erotic variety show featuring filthy performance art, pole dancing, neo-burlesque, aerials, contortion, sideshow, fire breathing, rope bondage, fetish play, comedy, drama, and all things perverse, grotesque, and socially unacceptable.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.