Boner Bizarre presents Bonerween: A Halloween Tribute to John Carpenter
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Photo courtesy of Boner Bizarre
Boner Bizarre is an erotic variety show featuring filthy performance art, pole dancing, neo-burlesque, aerials, contortion, sideshow, fire breathing, comedy, drama, and all things perverse, grotesque, and socially unacceptable. At this special Halloween season event, they'll pay tribute to the master of horror, John Carpenter.
Boner Bizarre is an erotic variety show featuring filthy performance art, pole dancing, neo-burlesque, aerials, contortion, sideshow, fire breathing, comedy, drama, and all things perverse, grotesque, and socially unacceptable. At this special Halloween season event, they'll pay tribute to the master of horror, John Carpenter.
WHEN
WHERE
Come and Take It Live
2015 E Riverside Dr bldg 4, Austin, TX 78741, USA
http://bonerween.eventbrite.com
TICKET INFO
$30
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