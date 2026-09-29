Boner Bizarre presents Bonerween: A Halloween Tribute to John Carpenter

Boner Bizarre is an erotic variety show featuring filthy performance art, pole dancing, neo-burlesque, aerials, contortion, sideshow, fire breathing, comedy, drama, and all things perverse, grotesque, and socially unacceptable. At this special Halloween season event, they'll pay tribute to the master of horror, John Carpenter.

Boner Bizarre is an erotic variety show featuring filthy performance art, pole dancing, neo-burlesque, aerials, contortion, sideshow, fire breathing, comedy, drama, and all things perverse, grotesque, and socially unacceptable. At this special Halloween season event, they'll pay tribute to the master of horror, John Carpenter.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.