BookPeople presents Dan Aykroyd: Soulhider

BookPeople will present actor/author Dan Aykroyd, who will be in conversation with Jesse Michels to celebrate the release of his debut novel, Soulhider, a mind-bending speculative adventure has equal doses of humor, suspense, and cosmic intrigue.

Aykroyd is an Emmy-winning, Oscar and Grammy-nominated actor best known for his roles in Ghostbusters, Coneheads, Trading Places, and Driving Miss Daisy, among many others. He currently hosts The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd for The History Channel for which he also serves as Executive Producer.