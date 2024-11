As part of a project aimed at destigmatizing and changing the narrative around abortion, The Bread & Roses Collaborative, Song Confessional, and Boom! Lawyered will present Roe Was The Floor, featuring music by Yeyo, A.J. Haynes (Seratones), and Kam Franklin (The Suffers).

Proceeds for the night of storytelling and community-building will benefit Buckle Bunnies Fund & Sueños Sin Fronteras, two local reproductive rights organizations doing the work on the ground in Texas.