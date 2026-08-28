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Breakthrough T1D Walk

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Photo courtesy of Breakthrough T1D

The Breakthrough T1D Walk is the largest global event for the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community. Every step powers research, advocacy, and support to improve lives while driving toward cures. The family-friendly event welcomes participants of all ages and abilities to raise T1D awareness and move closer to a world without T1D.

The Breakthrough T1D Walk is the largest global event for the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community. Every step powers research, advocacy, and support to improve lives while driving toward cures. The family-friendly event welcomes participants of all ages and abilities to raise T1D awareness and move closer to a world without T1D.

WHEN

WHERE

PopStroke
13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin, TX 78753, USA
https://www2.breakthrought1d.org/site/TR?fr_id=10726&pg=informational&type=fr_informational&sid=2452

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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