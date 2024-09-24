Quantcast

Broad Theatre presents Hungry Teenage Track Stars

Photo courtesy of Broad Theatre

Hungry Teenage Track Stars is a play that centers around five young teenage girls on the night of, and day after, the biggest high school race of their lives. The show uses a feminist narrative approach to explore the complicated relationships young female runners have with their bodies, sexuality, and each other.

WHEN

WHERE

Hyde Park Theatre
511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://tickets.atxtheatre.org/events/hungry-teenage-track-stars-9-26-2024/tickets

TICKET INFO

$12-$50

