Broad Theatre presents Hungry Teenage Track Stars

Hungry Teenage Track Stars is a play that centers around five young teenage girls on the night of, and day after, the biggest high school race of their lives. The show uses a feminist narrative approach to explore the complicated relationships young female runners have with their bodies, sexuality, and each other.
