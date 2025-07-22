Buddha’s Light International Association presents Peking Opera: Monkey King Fights the Skeleton Demon

Buddha’s Light International Association will showcase Peking Opera, a form of Chinese opera, with Monkey King Fights the Skeleton Demon. The spectacle of classic Chinese Peking Opera mixes regional styles with Beijing flair. With dramatic costumes, stylized moves, and unforgettable music, Peking Opera has action, romance, comedy, and acrobatics - all rolled into one.

Monkey King Fights the Skeleton Demon tells the story of Monk Tang and his disciples who journeyed west in search of the scriptures. At Bai-Ling Mountain, they encountered the Skeleton Demon, who transformed three times to deceive Monk Tang and kidnapped him to devour his flesh. Once again, the Monkey King came to the rescue.