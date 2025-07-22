Buddha’s Light International Association presents Peking Opera: Three Excerpts of Peking Opera

Buddha’s Light International Association will showcase Peking Opera, a form of Chinese opera, with Three Excerpts of Peking Opera, a series of three performances. The spectacle of classic Chinese Peking Opera mixes regional styles with Beijing flair. With dramatic costumes, stylized moves, and unforgettable music, Peking Opera has action, romance, comedy, and acrobatics - all rolled into one.

Three Excerpts of Peking Opera will include performances of “《霸王別姬》Farewell My Concubine,” “《小放牛》The Little Cowherd,” and “《金翅大鵬》The Golden Falcon.”

“Farewell My Concubine” is a highlight of the classical Chinese opera showcase of love, tragedy, and the devotion between a king and his favored concubine during the ancient Chinese Warring Period; “The Little Cowherd” is a light-hearted musical piece about a little boy who, while tending to his herd of cows, met a little girl from the next village, and danced, sang lovers duets, and made confessions; and “The Golden Falcon” is the tale of forbidden love between a golden falcon and an angel, who choose to continue their affair against opposition even after one is forcefully banned from Heaven.