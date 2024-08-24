Quantcast

Bullock Texas State History Museum presents American Indian Heritage Day Public Celebration

Photo courtesy of Bullock Texas State History Museum

The Bullock Texas State History Museum and Great Promise for American Indians will present a celebration of the 12th Annual American Indian Heritage Day. The event will celebrate the traditional and contemporary arts of Texas's American Indian groups. It will also honor American Indians of yesterday and today with dancing and drumming performances.

WHEN

WHERE

Bullock Texas State History Museum
1800 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
