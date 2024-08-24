Bullock Texas State History Museum presents American Indian Heritage Day Public Celebration
Photo courtesy of Bullock Texas State History Museum
The Bullock Texas State History Museum and Great Promise for American Indians will present a celebration of the 12th Annual American Indian Heritage Day. The event will celebrate the traditional and contemporary arts of Texas's American Indian groups. It will also honor American Indians of yesterday and today with dancing and drumming performances.
