Bullock Texas State History Museum presents "The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future"

"The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future" explores the technological revolutions, landmark moments, and rapid social, cultural, economic, and political changes that planted the seeds for the 21st century and created our modern world.

By tracing the watershed events and innovations that shaped and reshaped daily life in the decade, visitors come to understand something that they intuitively knew but perhaps could not quantify: the 1990s changed everything. It was the bridge decade that laid the foundation for the world we navigate today.

In between the opening and closing of the 1990s, genres of music rose and fell, Blockbuster made everyone a critic, TV became must see, Beanie Babies replaced some of our retirement plans, and at some point we all did the Macarena. There was a cloned sheep, an impeached president, and a booming economy bolstered by the internet.

The rise of the world wide web created an information superhighway that amplified voices and connected people in a way we’d never seen. It was the last decade before the future, the bridge decade that laid the foundation for the world we navigate today - the last time we controlled technology, and technology didn’t control us.

Drawing insightful parallels between the past and present, "The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future" takes visitors on both chronological and thematic explorations that highlight how this formative decade laid the groundwork for today’s information age and the rising intelligence age.